    Aides move boxes out of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to board Marine One on his last day as president, in Washington on Jan. 20. | ANNA MONEYMAKER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Four days before the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, a White House aide peered into the Oval Office and was startled, if not exactly surprised, to see all of the president’s personal photos still arrayed behind the Resolute Desk as if nothing had changed — guaranteeing that the final hours would be a frantic dash mirroring the prior four years.

In the area known as the outer Oval Office, boxes had been brought in to pack up desks used by Trump’s assistant and personal aides. But documents were strewed about, and the boxes stood nearly empty. The table in Trump’s private dining room off the Oval Office was stacked high with papers until the end, as it had been for his entire term.

