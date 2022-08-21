  • Margarette Lumauag (right) and her second-generation Nikkei mother Veronica Sabando in their home in Puerto Princesa, a coastal city on the island province Palawan in the Philippines, on July 21. | KYODO
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines – Seventy-seven years on, war-displaced Filipino Japanese descendants on an island province in the western Philippines continue to struggle to openly claim their roots.

But the descendants, known as Nikkei, who reside in Palawan, where anti-Japanese sentiment has run deep due to the casualties incurred on the island during World War II, have become increasingly emboldened about revealing their ancestry.

