  • Activists take part in a protest urging governments to act against climate change and social injustice in Jakarta on March 25. | REUTERS
    Activists take part in a protest urging governments to act against climate change and social injustice in Jakarta on March 25. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

KUALA LUMPUR – From packed mosques during Friday prayers to the classrooms of thousands of Islamic boarding schools, Indonesia’s Muslim leaders have been urged to use their sermons and influence to boost conservation efforts and win over climate change skeptics.

The country’s top Muslim representatives met last month at Southeast Asia’s biggest mosque, the Istiqlal in the capital Jakarta, to discuss ways to raise awareness about global warming and develop climate solutions linked to Islamic teachings.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,