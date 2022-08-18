  • Indian and U.S. army soldiers take part in a joint combat exercise in Ranikhet, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, in September 2016. | REUTERS
As tensions around Taiwan draw renewed international attention, Washington’s ongoing support for Taipei might not be Beijing’s only reason for concern.

The U.S. military is planning to hold high-altitude ground training with India less than 100 kilometers away from the South Asian country’s disputed border with China — which would put the exercises closer to Chinese territory than ever before. The timing and location of the drills, analysts say, are intended to send a strong message to the Chinese Communist Party.

