    Google research scientist Fei Xia accepts a drink can from a robot during a demonstration of AI technology at a company microkitchen in Mountain View, California, on Thursday. | REUTERS
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California – Google is combining the eyes and arms of physical robots with the knowledge and conversation skills of virtual chatbots to help its employees fetch soda and chips from breakrooms with ease.

The mechanical waiters, shown in action to reporters last week, embody an artificial intelligence breakthrough that paves the way for multipurpose robots as easy to control as ones that perform single, structured tasks such as vacuuming or standing guard.

