  • Singapore's Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on July 16 | POOL VIA REUTERS
    Singapore's Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on July 16 | POOL VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Singapore’s prime minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong warned that the U.S. and China may “sleepwalk into conflict” if they don’t engage with each other and de-escalate rising tensions over Taiwan.

In an interview on Monday with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Wong said the relationship between the world’s biggest economies was on a “very worrying” trajectory in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and China’s subsequent military drills around the island.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,