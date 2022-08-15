The world’s third largest economy recovered to its pre-pandemic size in the second quarter, as consumer spending picked up following the end of coronavirus curbs on businesses.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 2.2% in the second quarter of this year, coming in below the median estimate of 2.6%, Cabinet Office data showed Monday. That lifted the size of the economy to ¥542.1 trillion, above what it was at the end of 2019. First quarter GDP was revised to an expansion from a prior contraction.
