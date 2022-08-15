  • Tourists go through pre-departure formalities at the Sanya Phoenix airport as stranded holidaymakers prepare to leave the COVID-hit resort city of Sanya on Hainan Island, China, on Aug 9. Those stranded can leave in batches, but many remain trapped. | AFP-JIJI
Thousands of tourists stranded for days due to COVID-19 lockdowns on the Chinese resort island of Hainan got a glimmer of hope Sunday as authorities signaled they could soon return home, but only after local approvals.

Provincial authorities announced that commercial flights for domestic passengers out of Sanya, a popular tourist spot on Hainan’s southern tip, would begin their orderly resumption Monday, according to a statement on the city’s WeChat account. However, travelers can fly out provided there are no new cases in their tour groups and hotels within the last seven days.

