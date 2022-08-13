  • The Nagaoka fireworks festival is held for the first time in three years, in Niigata Prefecture on Aug. 2. | KYODO
Japan’s fireworks industry is feeling hopeful as annual public pyrotechnic displays gradually return and demand from families rises even as the pandemic drags on.

The increasingly buoyant mood comes after two years of virus restrictions canceled summer shows, and as the sector also faces falling domestic manufacturer numbers and increasingly strong regulation in major exporter China.

