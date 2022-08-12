  • Alliant Energy's coal plant in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on the shore of Lake Michigan | REUTERS
SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin – Travel brochures in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, tout the town’s beaches on Lake Michigan as the Malibu of the Midwest. But pages of glossy photos leave out a feature of the landscape: a coal-fired power plant on the shore that will remain open until mid-2025 instead of closing this year as planned.

Alliant Energy Corp's Edgewater coal-fired plant in Sheboygan is one of at least six across the country that have announced delays or potential delays this summer to planned closures, citing concerns about energy shortages.

