  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July 2021. | REUTERS
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, coming amid a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump’s removal of official presidential records to the Palm Beach, Florida, club.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the raid, which Trump in a statement said involved a “large group of FBI agents.” The FBI’s headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both declined comment.

