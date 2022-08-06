  • Residents attend the annual Tsukiji Honganji Bon Dance Festival at Tsukiji Honganji Temple in Tokyo on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Five more prefectures in Japan have issued declarations for strengthening measures against the rapidly spreading BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19.

The five, which made the moves Friday, are Miyagi, Niigata, Gifu, Mie and Okayama. Tochigi, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Kumamoto and Kagoshima have already issued such a declaration.

