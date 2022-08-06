  • Mars Wrigley, maker of the Snickers candy bar, apologized on Friday for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said suggested Taiwan was a country. | REUTERS
Beijing – Mars Wrigley, maker of the Snickers candy bar, apologized on Friday for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said suggested Taiwan was a country.

Videos and pictures showing a Snickers website promoting a limited edition Snickers bar and saying the product was only available in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan triggered an outpouring of anger on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Friday.

