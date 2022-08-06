  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • REUTERS

Manila – The volatile geopolitical situation and fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan underlines the importance of the U.S.-Philippines relationship, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday.

Marcos, meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, said his visit was timely, but he believed Pelosi’s trip “did not raise the intensity” of a situation that was already volatile.

