  Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party had a strong showing in the House of Councilors election on July 10, putting him in a position to oversee a three-year period of stability.
  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering reshuffling his Cabinet lineup as early as Wednesday, government sources said.

The prime minister was originally planning to make the changes in the first half of September but has since leaned toward bringing things forward before the extraordinary parliamentary session slated for the fall, the sources said Friday.

