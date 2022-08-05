  • The Nikkei index ended Friday at its highest level in nearly two months, gaining support from upbeat earnings of Japanese companies as well as robust technology shares that tracked overnight gains in the Nasdaq index. | AFP-JIJI
The Nikkei index ended Friday at its highest level in nearly two months, gaining support from upbeat earnings of Japanese companies as well as robust technology shares that tracked overnight gains in the Nasdaq index.

The 225-issue Nikkei average ended up 243.67 points, or 0.87%, from Thursday at 28,175.87, its highest finish since June 9. The broader Topix index finished 16.44 points, or 0.85%, higher at 1,947.17.

