  • Unification Church members participate in a mass gathering at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2017. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Nara – A group helping victims of the Unification Church said Thursday that the number of consultations it received in July jumped 12 times more than the previous month, following the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A majority of the 94 consultations came from families of believers asking how their kin could leave the church, according to the group, while other cases concerned financial issues, with one saying a family member had contributed ¥500 million ($3.73 million) or more to the church.

