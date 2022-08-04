Beijing – China has decided not to hold a foreign ministers meeting with Japan on the fringes of ASEAN-related gatherings in Phnom Penh on Thursday, the Chinese government said, describing it as fallout from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a news briefing that the Group of Seven industrialized nations, including Japan, unreasonably blamed China in a statement issued Wednesday by their foreign ministers following Pelosi’s visit.
