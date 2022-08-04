U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he has high hopes that a disarmament conference that started this week will lead to reaffirmation of the norm that nuclear weapons should never be used, in comments ahead of his visit to Hiroshima for the upcoming anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

“Those that possess nuclear weapons have a clear responsibility not to admit the possibility of any kind of nuclear confrontation,” the secretary-general said in a meeting with Japanese media organizations on the sidelines of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference at the U.N. headquarters. The four-week conference started Monday.