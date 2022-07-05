  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proposes a toast to foreign guests during an inaugural dinner at a hotel in Seoul on May 10. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proposes a toast to foreign guests during an inaugural dinner at a hotel in Seoul on May 10. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The administration of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol has in recent days taken some of its first concrete steps to shore up ties with Tokyo that had soured over wartime history and trade, with momentum expected to grow after a key Japanese election on Sunday.

On Monday, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong presided over the first meeting of a public-private body set up to help resolve wartime labor issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,