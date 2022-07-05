The administration of South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol has in recent days taken some of its first concrete steps to shore up ties with Tokyo that had soured over wartime history and trade, with momentum expected to grow after a key Japanese election on Sunday.
On Monday, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong presided over the first meeting of a public-private body set up to help resolve wartime labor issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.