A newly elected House of Councilors lawmaker who claims he will be falsely arrested if he returns to Japan has failed to attend the opening of an extraordinary session of parliament, despite the obligation of lawmakers to attend parliament.
Gaasyy, who is said to be staying in the United Arab Emirates, was absent from the start of the three-day session Wednesday despite the Upper House rejecting his application for permission to travel overseas, saying that the written request did not state when he would return to Japan.
