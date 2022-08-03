As another wave of coronavirus infections pummels Japan, the country has emerged as the world’s No.1 COVID-19 hot spot, at least in official statistics. Despite data suggesting that many patients now only develop mild symptoms, the nation’s health care system is nonetheless strained more than ever before.
As of Monday, Japan had logged a seven-day rolling average of 202,823 newly confirmed cases per day, according to Our World in Data, followed by 124,840 in the U.S. and 68,609 in Germany.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.