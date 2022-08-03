  • A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient at Fujimino emergency hospital in Saitama Prefecture. | FUJIMINO EMERGENCY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO
As another wave of coronavirus infections pummels Japan, the country has emerged as the world’s No.1 COVID-19 hot spot, at least in official statistics. Despite data suggesting that many patients now only develop mild symptoms, the nation’s health care system is nonetheless strained more than ever before.

As of Monday, Japan had logged a seven-day rolling average of 202,823 newly confirmed cases per day, according to Our World in Data, followed by 124,840 in the U.S. and 68,609 in Germany.

