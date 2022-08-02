  • Kyodo

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with new South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min for the first time on Tuesday, signaling Tokyo’s willingness to improve ties with Seoul, which have frayed over wartime and territorial issues.

The meeting with Yun, who arrived in Japan last month following South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration in May, is in stark contrast with Yun’s predecessor who did not meet with Japan’s foreign minister until almost the end of his 18-month posting.

