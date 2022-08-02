Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with new South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min for the first time on Tuesday, signaling Tokyo’s willingness to improve ties with Seoul, which have frayed over wartime and territorial issues.
The meeting with Yun, who arrived in Japan last month following South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration in May, is in stark contrast with Yun’s predecessor who did not meet with Japan’s foreign minister until almost the end of his 18-month posting.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.