  • People stroll near JR Tokyo Station on Monday. | KYODO
    People stroll near JR Tokyo Station on Monday. | KYODO

  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 30,842 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 751 a week before amid growing signs that the seventh wave of the virus may have peaked.

The daily figure decreased week-on-week for the second straight day, but the number of infections remains high in the capital, which also reported nine deaths linked to COVID-19.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,