Tokyo confirmed 30,842 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 751 a week before amid growing signs that the seventh wave of the virus may have peaked.
The daily figure decreased week-on-week for the second straight day, but the number of infections remains high in the capital, which also reported nine deaths linked to COVID-19.
