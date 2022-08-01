  • Houses equipped with solar panels in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to require housing companies to install solar panels on new homes in the capital. | BLOOMBERG
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working to set up a system that will require housing companies to install photovoltaic panels on new homes to promote decarbonization efforts and help alleviate electricity shortages.

To implement the mandate, the first of its kind in Japan, the metropolitan government hopes to revise a related ordinance by the end of the current fiscal year to March 2023.

