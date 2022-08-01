  • Top chefs and other members of Chefoodo gather at an event in Tokyo to celebrate the group's launch in August 2018. | CHEFOODO / VIA KYODO
A group formed by top chefs will open a theme park in China as part of efforts to further popularize Japanese food culture in the world’s second-largest economy.

Chefoodo said in a recent press release that it would collaborate with leading Chinese food conglomerate Bright Food to bring the interactive facility to life, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about and sample different styles of Japanese cuisine.

