Public discussion on a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men is gaining momentum in Singapore, where a senior minister said any easing would ensure the current definition of marriage is protected.
While the government is reviewing the regulation, “at the same time we are considering how can we safeguard the current legal position on marriage from being challenged in the courts,” Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a Facebook video clip posted on the weekend. “We are now considering how best to achieve this balance.”
