    U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation though he "continues to feel quite well," his White House doctor said Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 in a so-called “rebound” case seen in people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Biden, 79, isn’t experiencing symptoms after getting a positive rapid test on Saturday morning, but will resume isolation at the White House, his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House.

