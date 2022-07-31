  • JIJI

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, received ¥230 million from Japanese apparel-maker Aoki Holdings Inc. in 2017, separate from formal consulting fees, people familiar with the alleged bribery case said Saturday.

Some of the funds were later donated to two Japanese sports governing bodies at the request of Aoki’s founder Hironori Aoki, and Takahashi received the remainder of the money, the people said. The funds were provided via a former unit of advertising firm Dentsu Inc., where Takahashi previously worked as an executive, they said.

