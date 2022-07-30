  • Officers from the Canada Border Services Agency at the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor, Ontario | REUTERS
    Officers from the Canada Border Services Agency at the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor, Ontario | REUTERS
  • SHARE

OTTAWA/TORONTO – A Texas man bought dozens of guns from licensed dealers in the state before illegally reselling at least 16, U.S. officials say. Twelve were traced to crimes committed in America. The other four were traced to crimes in Canada.

The case of the 31-year-old, indicted last month on charges that could see him jailed for years, illustrates the leading role the Lone Star State now plays in the smuggling of guns used for violence in Canada, and how firearms tracing can help combat that trade.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,