  • The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting about the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine in New York on Friday. | REUTERS
    The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting about the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine in New York on Friday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

UNITED NATIONS – China accused the United States of double standards at the United Nations on Friday for challenging Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan while emphasizing the principle of sovereignty for Ukraine after Russian forces invaded.

A day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call against playing with fire over Taiwan, deputy U.N. Ambassador Geng Shuang reinforced the message during a meeting on Ukraine at the 15-member U.N. Security Council.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,