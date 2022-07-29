Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, highlighting Beijing’s concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“Those who play with fire will perish by it,” China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Xi as telling Biden in their fifth call as leaders. “It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear eyed about this.”
