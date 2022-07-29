  • Ukrainian forces prepare a Howitzer for fire on a front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Thursday. | REUTERS
Ukraine stepped up its drive to retake Russian-controlled southern Ukraine by trying to bomb and isolate Russian troops in hard-to-resupply areas.

In a Thursday night address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again signaled that Ukrainians would not be intimidated by the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24 and has had economic and other consequences far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

