Japan will pledge to assist Africa to double rice production on the continent in response to the global food crisis propelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a draft aid package to be unveiled at an African development conference in late August.
Japan will also urge African countries to ensure transparency when they raise funds for development in light of China’s so-called debt-trap diplomacy toward developing countries, says the draft, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.