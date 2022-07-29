  • People walk in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Thursday. Tokyo reported 36,814 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo reported 36,814 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up by 1,819 from a week earlier.

New COVID-19 fatalities in Tokyo totaled five on Friday.

