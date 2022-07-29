A key measure of economic output fell for the second straight quarter, raising fears that the United States could be entering a recession — or perhaps that one had already begun.
Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, fell 0.2% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That drop followed a decline of 0.4% in the first quarter. The estimates for both periods will be revised in coming months as government statisticians get more complete data.
