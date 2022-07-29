  • Investors will be looking for signs that Sony can weather the current macroeconomic challenges by relying on the rest of its portfolio beyond the keystone PlayStation business. | BLOOMBERG
    Investors will be looking for signs that Sony can weather the current macroeconomic challenges by relying on the rest of its portfolio beyond the keystone PlayStation business. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Sony Group downgraded its profit outlook for the fiscal year, with its PlayStation division expected to contribute less than previously forecast.

The Tokyo-based entertainment conglomerate said Friday that it now expects ¥1.11 trillion ($8.3 billion) in operating profit, down from ¥1.16 trillion previously.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,