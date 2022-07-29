  • Philippine soldiers march during a parade in 2018. | REUTERS
    Philippine soldiers march during a parade in 2018. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The Philippines has scrapped a 12.7 billion peso ($229 million) contract to buy 16 transport helicopters from Russia over fear of U.S. sanctions, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of canceled deals to hit Russia’s strategically important defense industry.

Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was quoted as saying that Manila pulled out of the multiyear agreement involving 16 Mil Mi-17 helicopters last month in a decision that was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte before his six-year term ended on June 30.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,