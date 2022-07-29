  • Tiananmen Square in Beijing earlier this year. A meeting of the Politburo on Thursday gave a downbeat assessment of economic growth but didn’t announce new stimulus policies for China going forward. | REUTERS
China’s top leadership gave a downbeat assessment on Thursday of economic growth but didn’t announce new stimulus policies at a key meeting, calling on officials to ensure that housing projects are completed following a wave of mortgage boycotts.

The country should achieve “the best outcome” possible for economic growth this year while sticking to a strict “COVID zero” policy, according to a statement after a meeting of the Politburo, which is the Communist Party’s top decision-making body. The leadership urged efforts be made to stabilize employment and prices to keep the economy running in a “reasonable range.”

