  • Kyodo

TAIPEI – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed hope that ties with Japan could be further bolstered when speaking to former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday, as the self-ruled island comes under intensifying pressure from China.

“Located at a critical node within the first island chain, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with Japan and other democratic partners to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” Tsai told Ishiba at the Presidential Office.

