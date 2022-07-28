  • Koichi Miyatsu became the first person in Japan to speak publicly about being left in a 'baby hatch' at Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto. | AFP-JIJI
Kumamoto – Inside Koichi Miyatsu’s blue, child-sized backpack are neatly folded cartoon-print sweatshirts and a pair of white sneakers — all he has from before he was left at Japan’s only “baby hatch.”

He was only a toddler when he was placed in the hatch at a hospital in Kumamoto, where children can be left anonymously by desperate family members.

