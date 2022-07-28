A health ministry panel of experts has called on people to reduce contact involving the potential risk of COVID-19 infection as much as possible as the latest coronavirus resurgence starts affecting economic activities.
Despite the current surge in COVID-19 cases the government has not imposed restrictions on people’s movement, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to maintain a balance between socioeconomic activities and measures to prevent infections from spreading further.
