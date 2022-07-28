India is continuing to bolster its national defense industry, as highlighted by the Ministry of Defense’s recent decision to procure 287 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) worth of domestically made weapons and other defense equipment.
The approved items, which are expected to augment India’s military’s capabilities amid long-standing tensions with neighboring China and Pakistan, include extended-range guided rockets and area denial munitions capable of neutralizing tanks and armored personnel carriers.
