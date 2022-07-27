  • Microplastics have been found in virtually every corner of the globe, but the impact of plastic pollution in lakes is less well researched than in oceans. | REUTERS
    Microplastics have been found in virtually every corner of the globe, but the impact of plastic pollution in lakes is less well researched than in oceans. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Chemicals leaking from plastic waste make bacteria grow faster in European lakes, according to research published Tuesday that authors said could provide a natural way to remove plastic pollution from freshwater ecosystems.

Microplastics have been found in virtually every corner of the globe — from the highest glaciers to the bottom of the deepest sea trench — but the impact of plastic pollution in lakes is less well researched than in oceans.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,