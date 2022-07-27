  • Osaka's Minami district earlier this month | KYODO
Osaka – Osaka Prefecture is set to raise its coronavirus alert to the highest of three levels, officials familiar with the plan have said, a day after its daily infection count hit a record 25,762 amid a fresh wave of COVID-19.

The alert level will be raised to red from yellow, possibly on Wednesday, as Osaka’s hospital bed occupancy rate has climbed to 49.6%. The prefectural government had said it would raise the level if the rate reached 50%.

