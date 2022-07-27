  • A monkey in the city of Yamaguchi on Sunday | THE YAMAGUCHI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO
Local authorities hunting for a gang of monkeys who attacked and wounded nearly 50 people in western Japan have caught and killed one of the marauding primates, an official said Wednesday.

The male simian was seized while roaming the grounds of a high school in the city of Yamaguchi — but it may not be the end of the furry, twisting tale, with other monkeys feared to be at large.

