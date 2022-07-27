  • Futaba Station (center) is in an area of the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, where an evacuation order will be lifted on Aug. 30. | KYODO
Fukushima – While the government has decided to lift an evacuation order for part of the town of Futaba, in Fukushima Prefecture, only around 10% of residents who evacuated after the 2011 nuclear accident want to return.

On Tuesday, the central government formally decided to remove the order on Aug. 30 for about 5.55 square kilometers around Futaba Station in Futaba, which makes up about 10% of the town that co-hosts Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant — the scene of a triple meltdown in March 2011.

