  • At least 10 incidents involving dolphin bites have been recorded by attendants at a beach in Fukui Prefecture this month. | GETTY IMAGES
    At least 10 incidents involving dolphin bites have been recorded by attendants at a beach in Fukui Prefecture this month. | GETTY IMAGES

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Beachgoers in Fukui Prefecture have been warned to stay away from a displeased dolphin accused of biting swimmers, with officials urging visitors to “watch from afar.”

Beach attendants at the seafront in the area set up a device on Wednesday that emits ultrasonic frequencies in a bid to repel the cantankerous creature, the Fukui Municipal Government said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,