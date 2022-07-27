  • Tetsuya Yamagami leaves a police station in Nara on Monday to be taken to Osaka for a mental competence exam. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Osaka – The mother of the man arrested over the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says she feels sorry for causing trouble for the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The mother of the 41-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, expressed the feeling at a hearing at the Nara District Public Prosecutor’s Office, said Yamagami’s uncle, who attended the hearing.

