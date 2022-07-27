  • Amid rising consumer prices, some companies in Japan have begun providing 'inflation allowances' to workers. | KYODO
    Amid rising consumer prices, some companies in Japan have begun providing "inflation allowances" to workers. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Companies in Japan are starting to provide “inflation allowance” to employees, in a bid to alleviate workers’ concerns about rising food, electricity and gasoline prices and allow them to focus on work.

Computer software developer Cybozu has decided to make special lump-sum payments to employees in Japan and abroad in July and August. The amount will range from ¥60,000 to ¥150,000 for workers in Japan, depending on the number of hours worked.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,