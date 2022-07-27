Companies in Japan are starting to provide “inflation allowance” to employees, in a bid to alleviate workers’ concerns about rising food, electricity and gasoline prices and allow them to focus on work.
Computer software developer Cybozu has decided to make special lump-sum payments to employees in Japan and abroad in July and August. The amount will range from ¥60,000 to ¥150,000 for workers in Japan, depending on the number of hours worked.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.